Cathy L. Kellison
Cathy Louise (Robertson) Kellison, 68 of Brashear, Missouri passed on January 27, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Clarence Jr. and Marjorie (Cowan) Robertson, she was born February 27, 1951 in Brashear, Missouri. She was a life long resident of Brashear and worked in Kirksville as a medical office manager throughout her career.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Criss and Carol Robertson and her grandparents.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Timothy O. Kellison; her daughter, Gelana (Buress) McCloud and husband Kevin of Pekin, IL; her son, Timothy Matheney of Brashear, MO; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Izaiah, Siearra, Journey, Hailey, and Chance; her brothers, Cecil (Deta) Robertson and Craig (Belinda) Robertson; several nieces, nephews and cousins and one great-grandchild arriving this year.
Cathy was an active member of NEMO Trailriders for many years in which she held office. She grew up riding and raising horses and continued the hobby until long after she was able to ride. She and her family participated in showing horses, trailriding and rodeoing for many years.
Cathy's love for animals was only outshined by her love for her family. She was a kind and generous woman who will be missed greatly by those who loved her.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the .
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-0Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 30, 2020