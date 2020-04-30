|
Cecil Edgar Overstreet, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home under Hospice care.
Cecil was born on June 12, 1930 in New Boston, MO, the son of the late Ira and Virgie (Watson) Overstreet. Cecil was united in marriage to Opal Margaret Rood on May 22, 1953 in Brookfield, MO. They were married for fifty-eight years until November 3, 2011 when Opal preceded him in death.
Cecil is survived by his son, Rusty (Jerilyn) Overstreet and his daughter, Linda (Ron) Manning, all of Kirksville, MO, his granddaughter, Tracy Lawrence, of Kirksville, MO; his grandson, Jeremiah Overstreet, of Columbia, MO, two great-grandchildren, Dalton Lawrence and Skyler Lawrence, of Kirksville, MO, and a great-great granddaughter, Lanie Lawrence. Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Betty Wilson, of LaPlata, MO, Ethel Saulsbury of Lancaster, MO, and Jeannie Rood, of Pleasantville, IA.
Cecil grew up in the New Boston area. After moving to Kirksville around 1950, he was employed by Western Auto, Bergman Auto Parts, and retired from Florsheim Shoe Factory after working there over forty years. His hobbies included working on and selling lawn mowers and could be seen maintaining the rock road where he lived, all year long, on his Ford tractor.
Cecil has been cremated and will be interred at a later date at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Cecil may be made to his children, Rusty Overstreet or Linda Manning, to be donated to a charitable organization, and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 30, 2020