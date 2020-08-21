Cecolia Coleen "Scotty" Mihalevich
Cecolia Coleen "Scotty" Mihalevich, 94 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.
The daughter of Charles Edward and Almeda Opal (Wilson) Vestal, she was born October 7, 1925 in Kirksville, Missouri. On February 3, 1946 she was united in marriage to Andrew Vincent Mihalevich, in Kirksville, Missouri.
Scotty is survived by one son, Anthony Mihalevich and wife Melissa of Kirksville; four daughters, Gaylene Carpenter and husband Clarence of Hickory, North Carolina, Lynn Petre and husband David of Kirksville, Kathryn Phillips of Kirksville, and Robin Mihalevich and friend Everett Barnum of Mooresville, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren, Kimberly Mihalevich (John Hawes) and Phillip Mihalevich (Kelly) of Kansas City, Missouri, Billy Billington (Mary) of Hickory, North Carolina, Terry Billington (Debra Hutton) of Ottumwa, Iowa, Tracy Billington (Susan) of Hickory, North Carolina, Dawn Burgin (Delgean), Sandra Darr (Ron) and Paxton Phillips (Jessica) all of Kirksville, Missouri, Tracy Vincent (D.J. Pagett) of Macon, Missouri, Tysen Petre (Kim) of Kirksville, Missouri, Nakisha Farrell (Jacob) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Joshua Phillips (Veronica) of St. Louis, Missouri; multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Katherine "Dolly" Frkovich of Kirksville, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, her parents, and one brother, Harold.
Scotty graduated from Kirksville High School in 1944. She worked at the Munition Plant in Burlington, Iowa, at Kirksville College of Osteopathy and Surgery (KCOS), and then as a bookkeeper for multiple Kirksville businesses. In 1981 she and Andrew owned and operated the Budget Host Village Inn Motel until retirement.
She was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Mary Immaculate Catholic Cemetery Board, Bear Creek Cemetery Association, Kirksville Alumni Association and American Rosie the Riveter Association. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, ancestry, working in her yard, playing bridge and cards. She was a wonderful, spunky and independent mother and thought that her greatest accomplishment was raising five kids that were just like her.
The family wishes to thank the staff at both Northeast Regional Medical Center and the Pines for the care and empathy shown to Scotty and her family. A special thanks goes out to the extended family, friends, and members of the community for the love and support shown by them during this time.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the home of Scotty Mihalevich, 810 East Mill in Kirksville. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am officiated by Monsignor David Cox. Altar server will be Grant Darr. All services will be held outside. A rosary will be said on Friday evening with the immediate family.
Music selections will be "Be Not Afraid" and "On Eagle's Wings" sung by Sandra Darr, "Ave Maria" by Chiara Schaper, and "Go Rest High On That Mountain" by Matthew and Otto McFarland. Liturgical music will be sung by Chiara and Andrew Schaper. Accompaniment will be provided by Lynae McFarland. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery, Mary Immaculate Section in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Lee Mihalevich, Billy Billington, Terry Billington, Tracy Billington, Tysen Petre, Paxton Phillips, Joshua Phillips, Nicholas Bell, Curtis Burgin, and Jacob Burgin. Honorary bearers will be David Petre, Everett "Barney" Barnum, Clarence Carpenter, Delgean Burgin, Ron Darr, Pat Mihalevich, and Rayburn Snell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Bear Creek Cemetery Association or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.