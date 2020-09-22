Charles E. Buck
Charles E. Buck, 85 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care.
The son of Mac Roy and Willie Belle (Cusick) Buck, he was born July 1, 1935 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. On January 14, 1957 in Anadarko, Oklahoma he was united in marriage to Jelene Milliken and she preceded him in death on February 20, 1991.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Roy; one daughter, Cheryl; three brothers, Arthur, Leroy and Donald; and one sister, Ethel.
Charlie is survived by one daughter, Pam Weber of Kirksville; one son, Chris Buck and wife Jayna of Kirksville; six grandchildren, Melody Jo Buck and her son Franklin Cleary, Megan Ellsworth, Jayme Hunter, Kristen Buck and Heather Buck; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Charlie graduated high school in Paris, Missouri in 1953. He entered the United States Army out of High School and served until his honorable discharge in 1956. He worked in the Oil Fields in Oklahoma until 1961 when he moved to Macon, Missouri where he worked for Van's Nursery. In 1971 he moved to Kirksville and worked for Hollister's until he retired in 1997.
He was a charter member of the Missouri Bow Hunter's Association. He was also a member of the Kirksville Moose Lodge, V.F.W. post 2508 and in his younger years he was a member of the local CB Club. He was a life long avid hunter and fisher. He also enjoyed playing pitch and poker, and having fish fry's. He had a wicked sense of humor.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials in memory of Charlie are suggested to the Kirksville Moose Lodge.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
