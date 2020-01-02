Home

Charles Michael "Mike" Coy, 57, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away December 19, 2019, losing his battle to cancer.

Mike, the son of Gordon and Lenora (Nicholas) Coy, was born April 4th, 1962 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Mike married Alicia Bass, December 31st, 1990, and from this union three children were born.

Mike is survived by his parents Gordon and Lenora Coy; two sons Richard Coy, William Coy; two daughters, Mary Coy, Jacklyn Colyer; three brothers, Kenny (Dawn) Coy, Jeff (Rhonda) Coy, Chris (Shana) Coy all of Kirksville, Mo.; six grandchildren: Evelyn, Annalynn, Emma, David, Melissa, and Megan along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mike was a longtime employee at Baker Sign, Co. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, friends, and two dogs, Zeus and Ed.

A "Celebration of Life" will be hosted Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at St. Andrews Apartments, 500 S. Osteopathy St., Kirksville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be mailed to Gordon and Lenora Coy at 19646 State Hwy N, Kirksville, Mo 63501

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the non-profit "I Think I Can Foundation," and can be mailed to PO Box 636, Kirksville, Mo 63501

Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared at: www.asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 2, 2020
