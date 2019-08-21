|
Charles Lee Rigdon, 81, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
Born November 10, 1937 in Yuma, Colorado, Charles was the son of the late Wayne and Bertha (McClanahan) Rigdon. On June 3, 1962, Charles married Sonja Fay Small.
Charles is survived by his wife Sonja of fifty-seven years; five children, Michael (Susie) Rigdon and Dennis (Mary) Rigdon all of Queen City, MO, and Brian (Lora) Rigdon of Livonia, MO; two daughters, Teresa (Chris) Thompson and Anita (Jeremy) Lefler all of Queen City, MO; one brother, Glen (Lorraine) Rigdon of Galesburg, IL; two sisters-in-law, Connie (Larry) Speaks of Greentop, MO and Trudie Matheney of Kirksville, MO; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Buena Cook; brother and sister-in-law, Verl and Vaunda Rigdon; and one grandson, Jacob Lefler.
Charles moved to Greentop at the age of twelve and was a graduate from Greentop High School with the Class of 1955. He was a full time farmer most of his life. He enjoyed coon hunting, elk hunting, 4-H and FFA, playing cards, pool, and the game of carrem. Charles was most proud of his family and loved time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 with family receiving friends one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Pastor Sonny Smyser will officiate the service and interment will follow the service at Queen City Cemetery in Queen City, MO.
Pallbearers will be Josh Vincent, Tyson, Rigdon, Adam Vincent, Kyle Randal, Ethan Rigdon, Seth Rigdon, and Ryan Rigdon. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Charles may be made to the Schuyler County Nutrition Site or to the Schuyler County Food Room and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 21, 2019