Charles Edward (Charley) Sullivan, 84, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home.
Born February 4, 1935 in Kirksville, Missouri, Charles was the son of the late James Albert and Rena Floranc (Osborn) Sullivan. On December 28, 1978 in Kirksville, Charley was united in marriage to Ellen Adkins who preceded him in death on September 17, 2008. He was also preceded in death by one son, Bobby Sullivan; three sisters, Carol Findling, Lola Buckey, and Delia Gray; and four brothers, George, Jim, Jessie and Howard Sullivan and Charley's special friend Shirley Speiser.
Charley is survived by one brother, David Sullivan of Novinger, MO; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Angie) Sullivan and Jennifer Sullivan and fiancée Russell Matthew; and five great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Charley was a graduate from Kirksville High School and then proudly served his country in the United State Army. Charley and Ellen owned the Koff Kup for nine years before owning and operating the Shamrock Restaurant ten years. They then managed the Traveler's Hotel for over two years until it sold. Charley also worked for B & B Amusement Company where he enjoyed working on juteboxes.
Charley enjoyed playing his guitar and singing, music, Elvis, and playing cards. He was a member of the Kirksville Moose Lodge 1751 and of V.F.W. Post 2508.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jewel Cemetery with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating. No public visitation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the V.F.W. Post 2508 or to the donors choice and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 16, 2019