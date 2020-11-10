Charlotte A. Harlan, age 81 of Marceline, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at Noon. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Brookfield. The family suggests memorials be made to Linn County Humane Society or Marceline First Responders and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



