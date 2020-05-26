|
Charolette Pepple of Green Castle, MO and formerly of Keokuk, died May 24th, at her home. As per her wishes, her body has been cremated. A visitation will be held in Green Castle on Saturday May 30th from 3pm until 7pm with a graveside service for family following on Sunday May 31st at 2pm at the Dover cemetery in Lewis County, MO. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to any of the following organizations; The Dover Cemetery Association, Community Hospices Foundation of America, The , or The Lewis County Nursing Home.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 26, 2020