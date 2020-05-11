|
|
Chris Redmon
Chris Redmon, born January 2, 1953, in Kirksville, MO, to Sharel and Mary (Hulse) Redmon, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of May 8, 2020, at his home in Kirksville. He was 67 years old.
Chris, loving father, grandfather, brother, and husband attended La Grange School District and was a graduate of Highland High School in 1971 and Northeast Missouri State University in 1989 with a BSE in History. He married Marsha James in 1981, and together, they raised two daughters and a son, Elizabeth, Kathleen, and Thomas. Chris had a passion for good stories and good conversation, watching the Blues and the Cardinals, card games, and interesting jigsaw puzzles. He loved listening to oldies like the Beatles and the Stones, watching documentaries, watching the birds from his window, and working on his new fastest time for walking around HyVee or the streets near his home.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents Sharel and Mary, and by his stepmother, Charlotte Redmon. He is survived by his wife Marsha, his three children Elizabeth Altepeter of St. Louis, Kathleen Nuebling (Damon) of St. Louis, and Thomas Redmon (Kristin Grossman) of Chicago, his grandchildren Dominic and Agatha Altepeter and Bailey and Owen Nuebling, and his brother Craig Redmon (Brenda) of Canton.
A visitation will be held at 4:30 on Tuesday, May 12, at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, to be followed by the memorial service at 6:00 and internment after at Chariton Grove Cemetery west of LaPlata. Chris will be cremated, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Chariton Grove Cemetery Association.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 11, 2020