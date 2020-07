Christopher Scott Confer, 46, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.



Chris is survived by his fiancée Tessa Prewitt of the home, and his children in Tennessee.



Chris's wishes were to be cremated and no service will be held.



Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



