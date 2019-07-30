|
Chistopher T. (Chris) Longano I
Christopher T. Longano I passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home after a hard fight with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family.
The son of Mike and Phyllis (Barnes) Longano, Chris was born November 25, 1965 in Orange County, CA. On June 8, 1985, in Hurdland, MO he was united in marriage to Tina Mason who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Christopher T. Longano II of Kirksville, MO; three daughters, Alexis Curtis and wife, Gara of Kirksville, MO, Paige Swartz and husband, Gary of Kirksville, MO and Heather Longano of Kirksville, MO; three brothers, Michael Longano and wife, Debbie of Greentop, MO, Tony Longano and wife, Iwana of Moberly, MO and John Longano and wife Teresa of Kirksville, MO; one sister, Joy Hodge and wife, Roberta of Moline, IL. Chris is also survived by six grandchildren, Legion, Rylee, Mavis, Addilyn, Weston and Rosie; one step-sister, Mary Harper and husband, Scott of Murfreesboro, TN, one step-brother, Rick Barnes of Corydon, IA and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, step-brother, Danny Barnes, Aunt, Elizabeth Hill and son-in-law, Mathew Bleything.
Chris moved with his family from California to Kirksville in 1972, and then to Hurdland, MO. He graduated from the Knox County High School with the Class of l984. Chris spent most of his life in Brashear, MO, raising his children. He was employed by Heileg-Meyer as Warehouse Manager, many years with Bobby Poston Construction, and the last few years with Shahan Electric.
He was a member of The Crossing Church and the Indian Creek Muzzle Loaders Club. He loved camping and spending time with his family. Chris always wore a smile and never knew a stranger.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, until the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery in Hurdland, MO.
Memorials are suggested to Chris's wife, Tina Longano.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 30, 2019