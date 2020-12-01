Cleora was called to her heavenly reward on November 14, 2020 in Desoto, Missouri.



On May 22, 1951 Cleora, the 5th child of Orlan Cleo Helton and Bernice Gardner Helton, was welcomed into the world.



She attended school in Santa Paula, California where her parents had relocated in 1957. While at Santa Paula High School, Cleora became a Candy Striper, which turned out as a lead into her chosen field of nursing. In her professional journey she eventually received multiple degrees in the nursing field, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Masters in Sociology, and a PhD in Holistic Health Science.



Cleora was preceded in death by her parents Orlan Cleo Helton and Bernice Gardner Helton, daughter Wendy Rachel Guile, brother Glen "Eddie" Helton and sister Sandra Sue Helton Ratzlaff.



Surviving her are daughters Tiffany Hope Chandler of St Louis, Missouri and Sarah Joy Guile of Kirksville, Missouri, sisters Barbara Helton Sherrod of Stantonsburg, North Carolina and Patricia Helton of Kirksville, Missouri, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are by Mahn Funeral Home of Desoto, Missouri and are pending.



