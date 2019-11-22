|
Clyde Virl Garlock, 78, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Born March 11, 1941 in Kirksville, Missouri, Clyde was the son of the late Virl and Alverna (Peters) Garlock.
Clyde is survived by one brother, Terry Garlock of Kirksville, MO, and one sister, Anna Marie Newman of Kirksville, MO.
It was Clyde's wish to be cremated and no service be held.
Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 22, 2019