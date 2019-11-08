|
|
Colleen B. Hamilton, 91, of rural Kirksville MO passed away Saturday morning November 2nd at the Willapa Harbor Health and Rehab Center in Raymond, WA.
She was born March 9, 1928 in Adair County, MO. The daughter of William Paul Stokes and Emma Elizabeth (Rager) Stokes. On June 12, 1946 Colleen was united in marriage with the love of her life, Wendell W. Hamilton and celebrated 57 years, before his passing in 2003.
Colleen is survived by daughter Constance Elaine (Connie) and Leslie Criess of Ocean Park , WA., three grandchildren, Elaine Steckler and husband David, Allen Goans and wife Brooke, Joshua Criess and wife Stephanie. Also survived by six great grand children, Bernie, Sadie, Ethan, Beau, Brie, Cody and 1 great great-grandchild, Levi.
Her husband Wendell Hamilton, sister Caroline Stokes, parents William Paul Stokes and Emma Stokes preceded Colleen in death.
Colleen was a life long resident of Adair County and went to grade school at the Porter Elementary school and graduated from Kirksville High School. In her younger years she worked at and retired from First National Bank in Kirksville and was a 4H leader, active in the PTA and enjoyed taking care of her cats and her garden while helping run their family farm.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with Reverend Anders Edstrom officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Mulberry Cemetery, northwest of Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Doug Hamilton, Dale Fountain, Allen Goans, Brooke Goans, Joshua Criess and Elaine Steckler.
Visitations will be held Saturday (November 9, 2019) with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Colleen Hamilton may be made to the Mulberry Cemetery, and may be left at or mailed to the Travis-Noe Funeral Home. P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 8, 2019