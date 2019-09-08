Home

1955 - 2019
Hillsboro, KS – Davidson, James "Craig" 64, a retired college professor, went to be with the Lord September 3, 2019. Funeral services were held Friday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church of Hillsboro, KS with Pastor Tom Byford officiating. A graveside service was held at the Buhler Municipal Cemetery, Buhler, KS. Craig was born January 10, 1955 in Bowie, TX to Reverend William F. Davidson and Marilyn Lea Madsen Davidson. He was the eldest son of two. The family eventually located in Kirksville, MO where Craig graduated high school (1973) and then attended and graduated from Truman State University (1977). After moving to Kansas, Craig met and married Janice Unruh on August 1, 1981. Craig went on to complete two graduate degrees, one from Webster University and one from Kansas State University. Craig is predeceased by his mother and leaves behind his father and brother Douglas of Dallas, TX; wife Dr. Janice Unruh Davidson, son Christopher and daughter Camilea, of the home; son Cameron of Newton, KS; son Jamie (Manessah) of Topeka, KS; son Jeremy (Jennifer) of Hillsboro, KS; and son Joshua (Grace), of Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church of Hillsboro, KS or the Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies at Tabor College, Hillsboro, KS. Services by Broadway Mortuary in Wichita, KS. www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 8, 2019
