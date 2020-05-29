Curtis Harrison Funk, 76 years and 9 months of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 4, 2020 following a heart attack.



Curtis was born June 19, 1943 near Brashear, MO to Willis and Opal (Wandell) Funk. He was a 1961 graduate of Brashear High School. In August of 1961 Curtis enlisted in the United State Army serving three years in Berlin, Germany as a medic. He was honorably discharged on July 3, 1967.



He then attended Kirksville State Teacher's College (now Truman State University) graduating in 1971 with a B.S. degree in philosophy.



Curtis then moved to Colorado and worked for Sir Sid's Restaurant for a number of years. Following that he refinished and sold antiques which he enjoyed.



Curtis is survived by one sister, Margaret Ann Polovich of Kirksville, MO, two nephews, Mark Polovich of Novinger, MO, and Bradley (Kris) Polovich of Kirksville, MO and family, and one niece Cathy Houston and husband Kirk of Kirksville, MO and family.



Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one brother-in-law and several aunts and uncles.



Curtis has been cremated and a private burial will be at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, MO, under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.



