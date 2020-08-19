Dakota 6, Archer 4, & Ransom 21 months old, sons of Lucas Ray and Molly Jo (Hendricks) Corrick passed away tragically on Friday, August 14, 2020 following an automobile accident in Quincy, Illinois.
They are survived by their parents Lucas and Molly of Kirksville, MO; maternal grandfather, Mark Hendricks of Rushville, IL; paternal grandparents, Mike and Terri Corrick of Kirksville, MO; maternal great-grandparents, Opal Stambaugh of Astoria, IL, and Melvin Hendricks of Rushville, IL; and their paternal great-grandfather, Sam Kriegel of Kirksville, MO. They are also survived by their aunts, Dusti Hendricks of Rushville, Willow Henderson (and John) of Rushville, and Jessica Corrick of Kirksville, MO.
The boys were preceded in death by their maternal grandmother, Jenniffer Hendricks who also passed away following the accident on Friday, August 14, 2020; their paternal great-grandfather, Clyde Corrick; and their paternal great-grandmother, Rhonda Kriegel.
Dakota was the most loving and empathetic soul, and he loved being a big brother. He was intensely curious about everything, especially heaven, and made connections well beyond his age. He loved superheroes and movie nights with his family.
Archer was an unstoppable ball of energy. He never stopped moving, and loved nothing more than to give hugs and kisses. His imagination was immense, and his storytelling hilarious. He loved food and snuggles and playing in the dirt.
Ransom was a perfect baby. He was happy and so smart and hilarious. He loved to climb and get into mischief. He loved all animals with no fear. He worshipped his daddy and ran to him in total joy every time he walked through the door.
All three boys loved their family, to snuggle with their mommy and wrestle with their daddy. They brought light and joy into every life they touched.
Public visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri.
Private family graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cater Cemetery, southeast of Kirksville, with Pastor Harold Engel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to GoFundMe.Com
in care of the Corrick Children Memorial, or may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.