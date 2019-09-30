Home

Dan Antal

Dan Antal Obituary
Dan Michael Antal

June 23, 1959 - September 28, 2019

Dan Michael Antal, 60 of Queen City, Missouri passed away at his home in Queen City, Missouri on September 28, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christ Family Church in Kirksville, Missouri. Burial will be the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 30, 2019
