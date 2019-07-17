|
Daniel Burton Wood, 66, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home.
Born January 10, 1953 in Chico, California, Daniel was the son of the late Bert R. and Betty (Miller) Wood. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Larry Lane. On August 5, 1995 in Kenai, Alaska, Daniel was united in marriage to Esther Hutchings.
Daniel is survived by his wife Esther of twenty-three years; two sons, Lynn Gabbits of Montana and Justin Litster of Novinger, MO; five daughters, Shonna Wood and Sherry Wood both of Georgia, Corina Krunze and Katrina White both of Texas, and April Zanoni of Novinger, MO; one brother, Darrell Wood of Alaska; one sister, Cheryl Chalmers of CA; twenty-four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Daniel resided most of his life in Kenai, Alaska and he graduated from high school in Chico, California. He was a water treatment operator for British Petroleum in Alaska for many years until retiring in 2005. In 2000, Daniel and Esther moved to the Novinger area where he farmed until his health failed him. Daniel was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and loved raising rabbits.
Daniel was a member of the West Chariton Fellowship Church of Novinger.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the West Chariton Fellowship Church in Novinger, with Pastor Jeff Dodson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, south of Novinger.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 for one hour before the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Justin Litster, Daniel McCall, Nathan Roderick, Triston McCall, Dylan Steward, and Tony Wilken.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Daniel may be made to the West Chariton Fellowship Church and may be left at the church or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 17, 2019