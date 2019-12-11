|
Darlene Lanelle (Morris) Davis, 83, of Cuba, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in LaPlata, Missouri.
Born August 30, 1936 in Ft. Worth, Texas, Darlene was the daughter of the late Walter N. and Evelyn (Bossert) Morris. On November 7, 1953, Darlene married Billy Mathews and to this union three children were born. He preceded her on death on September 6, 1999. She married James Davis on April 22, 2002 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2008. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Dr. Wesley and Roger Mathews; one daughter, Lynda Eagleson; six brothers, Clifford, Tommy, Milborn, Paul and Frank Morris, and Henry Bossert; two sisters, Louise Boyd and one in infancy, Nelda Jean, a great-grandson, Wesley Lefort, as well as her daughter-in-law, Becky Mathews.
Darlene is survived by her special friend, Don Edelman of Cuba, MO; one brother, Jack Morris of Alvarado, TX; six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and a number of special nieces and nephews.
Darlene received her education in Alvarado, Texas. She worked as a paramedic a number of years.
Darlene enjoyed playing blue grass music, traveling, enjoyed family reunions and loved researching family history.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at McCune Cemetery near Livonia, Missouri, with Jack Morris officiating. Family will receive friends one Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Darlene may be made to the McCune Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 11, 2019