Graveside services for Darlis Irene Harris, 86, Queen City, Missouri, formerly of West Plains, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harris passed away at 2:57 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Kirksville Manor, Kirksville, Missouri.
She was born June 18, 1934, at Metz, Missouri, to James Hubert Jones and Lydia Mae Roush Jones. On June 29, 1951, she was married at Salem, Arkansas, to John Riley Harris, who preceded her in death on October 18, 2016. Mrs. Harris worked at International Shoe Factory before her retirement. She enjoyed crafting and sewing and was an exceptional cook. Mrs. Harris was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, West Plains.
She is survived by one son, John H. Harris and wife, Kathryn; four grandchildren, John H. Harris and wife, Debbie, Matthew Harris and wife, Ashlie, Darla White and husband, Jason and R. D. Allen; eight great-grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Arianna, Benjamin, Josiah and Rebekah; and two sisters, Kay Decker, West Plains and Norma Cooper, Hocomo, Missouri.
Her parents, husband, twin daughters, Vona Freeman and Vonda Wilbanks and one grandson, Brian Ledwa, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Harris will lie in state from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com
.