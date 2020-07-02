1/1
Darren Henrichs
Darren A. Henrichs, 55 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones.

The son of Jim and Judie (Atchison) Henrichs, he was born September 16, 1964 in Morris, Minnesota. He grew up in Morris and graduated from the Morris High School. He worked several jobs during his career, most of which entailed working outdoors that he enjoyed. For the last ten years he has worked for Lovergreen Ford.

He enjoyed the outdoor life, hunting, fishing, working on cars, boating, camping and drinking beer.

Darren is survived by his fiancée, Trisha Logan; his children, Dayna Lopez and husband Caleb of Michigan, Alexander Henrichs of Minnesota, Amber Henrichs of Minnesota, and Meghan Calvin of Minnesota; two step children, Kristi Caler and Dustin Sizemore of Kirksville; one brother, Wayne Henrichs of Minnesota; one sister, Jonie Krippner and husband Scott of Minnesota; several grandchildren; and his best friends, Jill and Roy Ingram.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Darren will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
