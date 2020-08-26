David Albert Loguda, 70, of Sebastian, Florida, passed in peace on August 22, 2020. He was born May 13, 1950, in Keokuk, Iowa to biological parents Meredith Albert Hudson and Fern Elizabeth (St. Clair) Hudson and then adopted by parents John Loguda and Mable Ruth (Hudson).
David served in the United States Air Force (1971-1986). He worked for the United States Post Office after leaving the Air Force and he later retired from the State of Nebraska in 2013 after serving 21 years in Social Services. He earned his B.S. in Social Science from Black Hills State College in 1979. He was an active member of the Assembly of God Church and his community. He formerly served as a leader and council member for the Boys Scouts and was involved in coaching youth sports.
David was a man of God, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be dearly missed by many.
He is preceded in death by both sets of parents, his grandparents, Robert Hudson and Eva May (Hunsaker) Hudson, Andreas (Andrew) Loguda and Mary (Mikalonanantz) Loguda and one brother Robert Lloyd Loguda and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Loguda of 21 years (Sebastian, FL), sons Michael Loguda and wife Takijah (Omaha, NE), James Loguda and partner Jessica (Papillon, NE), stepchildren Anthony Trosper and wife Ronna (Lincoln, NE), Joseph Trosper and wife Lisa (Omaha, NE), Maria Hartley and husband Caleb (Paisley, FL), Zachariah Fleming and wife Laura (Overland Park, KS), fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, brothers Daniel Loguda and wife Sondra (Olympia, WA), John Lee Hudson and wife Helen (Springfield, MO), sisters Debra Loguda-Summers and husband Harvey (Kirksville, MO), Doris Lynn Daye (Opa-Locka, FL), Susan Hughes (Louisville, KY), Mary Perkins and husband Al (Missouri City, TX), Dorothy Holdway and husband Don (Springfield, MO), and Connie King (Independence, MO) along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be held, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Services will be conducted at 3:00 pm by Pastor Rick Hall, with interment at the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be, Michael Loguda, James Loguda, Joseph Trosper, Zach Fleming, Aaron Loguda, and Harvey Summers. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Loguda, Dennis Chaney, Keith Chaney and Anthony Trosper.
The family strongly requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral. Masks will be provided for those who do not have them.
Donations to help with funeral expenses can be sent to Sheila Loguda, 831 Clearmont Street, Sebastian, FL, 32958 or to one of the following groups: Wounded Warrior
Program, Disabled American Veterans, or NRA.