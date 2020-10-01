David William Clark, 80 of Brashear passed away Tuesday (September 29, 2020) in his home surrounded by family.



The son of Roy and Mae (Ratliff) Clark, he was born July 16, 1940 in Sperry, MO. On August 4, 1962 in Downing, MO he was united in marriage to Jeanne Kay Jackson.



Dave is survived by his wife, Jeanne, one son, Danny Clark, one daughter Tammy (John) Hawkins all of Kansas City, and one daughter-in-law Barb Clark of Kirksville. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Chris (Allicia) Clark, Chelsea Clark, Dillon Clark, Dalton (Bailey) Clark, Danielle Clark, and Sophie Hawkins. He is also survived by one brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kenny and Joanne Jackson of Kirksville. Dave has many nieces and nephews Eric Jackson, Stephanie (Geoff) Laveine, John (Joni) Hannigan, Cathy Hannigan, Brian Hannigan, and Debra (David) Baydoun.



David was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Mae Clark, sister Joanne Clark Hannigan, and one son, Alan David Clark. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws Wallace and Dortha Jackson.



Dave grew up in the Sperry area and took over the family farm at the age of 15 due to the death of his father. He raised registered Hereford cattle while taking care of his mother. He later began selling Superior storage equipment, Clark and Sons, in northeast Missouri. Dave continued to farm throughout the years and began a 20 plus year career with the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. While at the USPS he served as Union Steward for multiple years. He loved and enjoyed helping his postal patrons on the route and went above and beyond in caring for their needs. He was awarded the One Million Mile Club by the USPS.



Dave had a commitment to community service. He served on the Northeast Missouri Fair Board for many years. He was the President during the relocation of the fairgrounds. He was a life- long member of Bethel Community Church where he served in numerous capacities. His faith in God was his driving force in all that he did.



Dave had a love for all animals, people, motorcycles, and tractors. He had a zest for life and a great sense of humor, that was contagious to everyone around him. He was often seen carrying his favorite cats in his coverall pockets, riding the side-by-side around the farm, and playing pranks on those he loved. He was a collector of all things and was known for being extremely generous and compassionate.



His story telling and laugh brought joy to all family gatherings. He truly loved his family and enjoyed the laughter of family gatherings.



He was honest and truly showed all of us how to live the Christian life. He was an incredible man, husband, leader, father, grandfather, and a friend to all.



Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Park View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



Memorials in memory of David are suggested to the Bethel Community Church or Hospice of Northeast Missouri.



