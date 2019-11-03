|
David W. Cleeton
June 3, 1953 – October 31, 2019
David W. Cleeton, 66, of Mazon, Illinois passed away on October 31, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris, Illinois surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow the services at Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 3, 2019