Norman Funeral Home
402 W Washington
Lancaster, MO 63548
(660) 457-3137
David Cleeton

David Cleeton Obituary
David W. Cleeton

June 3, 1953 – October 31, 2019

David W. Cleeton, 66, of Mazon, Illinois passed away on October 31, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris, Illinois surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow the services at Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 3, 2019
