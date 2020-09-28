David Ellis

David Lee Ellis, 83, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home under Hospice care.



David was born July 18, 1937 in Canton, Illinois, the son of the late James Logan and Pearl Marcella (Frew) Ellis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen; one brother, James Ellis Jr., and one brother-in-law, Don Shelly.



David met Helen Willis, the love of his life through a dating magazine and they married on February 16, 1986 and to this union there were seven children, including six step-children and one son.



David is survived by one son, Matthew Ellis of Greentop, MO, ; three stepsons, Marvin Pruitt of Columbia, MO, Ronald Dow of St. Louis, MO, and David (Amy) Prim of Elvaston, IL; three stepdaughters, Kathy Hale of Navoo, IL, Patricia Pruitt of Bethany, MO, and Shelly Miller of Kirksville, MO; one sister, Shirley Shelly of Memphis, MO; and twelve grandchildren, Jessie and Timothy Apanda, Caitlyn Miller, Ethan, Halie, and Hunter Prim, Taz Seavey "Todd", Tazlene Seavey "Kathlene", Richlene Seavey "Troublemaker", Faith Seavey "Dust Pan", Phebe Downen "Popcorn", and Fanchine Downen "Pork Chop". He wanted everyone to know that his favorite grandchild was Fanchine; David is also survived by his longtime caregiver, Donna Stewart of Kirksville, MO and his longtime buddies, William and Brian Cullers and Gary Briddle.



David spent his early childhood in Canton, IL before his family settled in Memphis, MO. His work career was spent at three locations, John Deere in Memphis, Kerr Grain and Seed in Memphis, and Cornerstone Cars in Kirksville. In each job, David's attitude and work ethic positively impacted those around him. He loved talking to farmers and enjoyed meeting new people.



David enjoyed fishing, going to tractor pulls, and spending time with his dogs (especially Bella Jo, Izzabella, Lassie and Cocoa). David spent his later years living with his close friend, Robin Seavey and her children who knew him as "Grandpa".



David was a faithful believer and loved Jesus with all his heart. He loved going to church and has fond memories of his Pentecostal church in Canton, IL. David also helped build the Pentecostal church in Memphis, remembering how he helped lay the bricks for the building with Brother Cooper. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Kirksville. MO.



Public visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Barry Poyner presiding. Interment will follow the service at Greentop Cemetery in Greentop.



Pallbearers will be Taz Seavey, David Prim, Timothy Apanda, William Cullers, and Ronnie Gardner.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of David may be made to Robin Seavey and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



Due to Covid 19 the family request that those who attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



