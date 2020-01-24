|
David B. Livingston, 57, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
The son of Charles R. "Bob" and Bonnie M. (Freeland) Livingston, he was born on November 12, 1962 in Carthage, Illinois.
David is survived by his father.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Duane Livingston.
David graduated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Illinois. He served honorably for four years in the United States Navy. He worked for the National Seal Company, City of Kirksville and W.L. Miller. David was a member of the Blue Lodge, Kirksville Shrine Club and enjoyed hunting.
A public visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Graveside service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of David Livingston may be made to the Myotonic . Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 24, 2020