Dean Enyeart

Dean Alex Enyeart, age 59, of Marceline, passed into the arms of Jesus his Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.



Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Marceline with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Friday, October 23 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church - Marceline or First Baptist Church - Cameron and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store