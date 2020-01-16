Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman Funeral Home
402 W Washington
Lancaster, MO 63548
(660) 457-3137
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Kay Kerby

Send Flowers
Debra Kay Kerby Obituary
Debra Kay Kerby

August 15, 1955 - January 14, 2020

Debra Kay Kerby PH. D, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home in Kirksville, Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery, south of Glenwood, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -