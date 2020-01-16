|
|
|
Debra Kay Kerby
August 15, 1955 - January 14, 2020
Debra Kay Kerby PH. D, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home in Kirksville, Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery, south of Glenwood, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 16, 2020