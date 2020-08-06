Delbert Hamilton

Delbert W. Hamilton
Delbert W. Hamilton, 87 of Kirksville passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.
The son of Charles and Lola (Hammons) Hamilton, he was born July 5, 1933 in Green Castle, Missouri. On August 15, 1953 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas he was united in marriage to Opaline L. Cooper.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Opal; four children, Kathy (Steve) Wagner of Willow Springs, MO, Jim (Tami Cooley) Hamilton of Cairo, MO, Debby (Roy Dean) Humphrey of Greentop, MO and Robert (Yvetta) Hamilton of Centralia, MO; eleven grandchildren, Mike Kelley, Christine Humphrey, Timothy Starbuck, Jeremy Humphrey, Ryan Hamilton, Travis Hamilton, Ashley Jaswal, Nikole Pulliam, Zane Hamilton, Colton Hamilton, and Trevor Humphrey; several great grandchildren, one sister, Marjorie Walters of LaPlata, MO; and one sister-in-law, Catherine Folkestad of Eldon, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Billy and Mike Hamilton; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Opal Cooper.
Delbert grew up in Green Castle and graduated in 1951 from Novinger High School. He served in the United States Army 1951 to 1953; serving in Europe. He farmed, drove a truck and did carpentry work all his life.
He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He did wooden reproductions of tractors and trucks that he gave to his grandchildren. He was quite a story teller and never met a stranger.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Hurdland, MO.
Pallbearers will be Travis Hamilton, Zane Hamilton, Colton Hamilton, Trevor Humphrey, Nikole Pulliam, and Jeremy Humphrey. Honorary bearers will be Ryan Hamilton, Tyeler Lyons, and Stephanie Sanders.
Memorials are suggested to I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
