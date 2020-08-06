1/
Delbert Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert W. Hamilton

Delbert W. Hamilton, 87 of Kirksville passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.

The son of Charles and Lola (Hammons) Hamilton, he was born July 5, 1933 in Green Castle, Missouri. On August 15, 1953 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas he was united in marriage to Opaline L. Cooper.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Opal; four children, Kathy (Steve) Wagner of Willow Springs, MO, Jim (Tami Cooley) Hamilton of Cairo, MO, Debby (Roy Dean) Humphrey of Greentop, MO and Robert (Yvetta) Hamilton of Centralia, MO; eleven grandchildren, Mike Kelley, Christine Humphrey, Timothy Starbuck, Jeremy Humphrey, Ryan Hamilton, Travis Hamilton, Ashley Jaswal, Nikole Pulliam, Zane Hamilton, Colton Hamilton, and Trevor Humphrey; several great grandchildren, one sister, Marjorie Walters of LaPlata, MO; and one sister-in-law, Catherine Folkestad of Eldon, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Billy and Mike Hamilton; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Opal Cooper.

Delbert grew up in Green Castle and graduated in 1951 from Novinger High School. He served in the United States Army 1951 to 1953; serving in Europe. He farmed, drove a truck and did carpentry work all his life.

He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He did wooden reproductions of tractors and trucks that he gave to his grandchildren. He was quite a story teller and never met a stranger.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Hurdland, MO.

Pallbearers will be Travis Hamilton, Zane Hamilton, Colton Hamilton, Trevor Humphrey, Nikole Pulliam, and Jeremy Humphrey. Honorary bearers will be Ryan Hamilton, Tyeler Lyons, and Stephanie Sanders.

Memorials are suggested to I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved