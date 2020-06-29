Dennis Baker
Dennis Arnold Baker, 65, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.

The son of the late Lenard Franklin and Wanda Mae (Medley) Baker, he was born October 28, 1954 in Kirksville, Missouri. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Janice Marie Baker.

Dennis is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Michael Lenard and Barb Baker of Midland, TX, and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Geneva Mae Baker of Edina, MO, and Rebecca Lynn "Becky" and Rusty Davis of Greentop, MO.

Dennis was a graduate from Knox County High School with the Class of 1973. He worked in carpentry along side his father (Baker & Sons) for seven years. He then worked for Sever Lake in Newark, MO. Dennis was employed for the City of Knox City for a year before going to work with his father (Baker Lawn Mower Repair).

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Knox City Assembly of God Church in Knox City, Missouri. Family will receive friends for one hour before service time. Music will be provided by Sweet Water Family Gospel and Kim Henry. Interment will follow at Knox City Cemetery in Knox City, MO.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting knifes, guns, coins, comic books and following World Wide Wrestling Federation, and got to meet Andre the Giant.

Memorial donations in memory of Dennis may be made to his sister Becky Davis and may be left at the Assembly of God Church or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
