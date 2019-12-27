|
Dennis Vernon Dierks, 75, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
The son of Elmer and Dianna (Olson) Dierks, he was born August 16, 1944 in Lake Preston, South Dakota. On December 11, 1965 in Huron, South Dakota, Dennis was united in marriage to Katy Hofer, who survives.
Dennis is also survived by two sons, Scott (Amy) Dierks of Moberly, Missouri, and Shane Dierks of Kirksville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Claire Dierks; and one sister, Clariene Gehring.
While he was growing up on the family farm, Dennis would always have livestock chores assigned to him. But, he would always find time to torment his older sister and his mother and also find his way into town to play practical jokes on people...hence he was nick-named "Dennis the Menace".
As he reached High School, he became very involved with competing in athletics (basketball, baseball, football and track) where he did well, especially in basketball, baseball and track.
His interest with sports and farming through those early years continued into his adult life. For fun, he took part in coaching local baseball: Pee-Wee (Schuyler County), Little League and Babe Ruth (Davis County). His biggest joy in this was working with the children and teenagers to develop their skills within a team environment and their personal level. Of coarse being a prankster himself during his childhood, he always enjoyed his team members "pulling pranks" on him.
His interest in farming, in particular with livestock (sheep & cattle), was his main profession for 41 years. He always enjoyed being around livestock on the farm that he, his wife and two son's lived and worked on in southern Davis County. His passion for this also took him to many of the County Livestock Sale Barn's throughout Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri where he was a familiar face in attendance for many years.
Dennis was able to take part in both of these personal interests up to the point of where his health issues overtook his ability to do either. At that point, his interest was to still read about the latest developments within the livestock profession as well as watch an occasional Western show that was from the time period during his childhood.
A devoted Husband and Father, Dennis cared for and loved his wife and two son's throughout his life. He will be missed by his family and he will always be remembered for all that was mentioned above and also how he had a soft spot in his heart for those that can use a positive word and extra help.
It was his wish to be cremated, without any services held.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 27, 2019