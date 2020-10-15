1/1
Dennis Houston
1943 - 2020
Dennis Lee Houston, 77, of New Franklin, formerly of LaPlata and Macon, MO, passed away October 12, 2020 at his home where he was lovingly cared for by his family.

Dennis was born near Green Top, MO on January 21, 1943 a son of Owen and Dorothy Lee Houston. He married Louise Minic in Kirksville, MO on April 25, 1965. She survives at their home.

He was employed for many years at Northeast Missouri State University/Truman State University for many years. Dennis had a talent for fixing things and especially enjoyed working on his cars and woodworking. Dennis also loved animals, especially the various family dogs. Most importantly he loved his family and appreciated the care they have provided him during his illness.

In addition to his wife, Louise, Dennis is survived by his daughter, Cindy Ridgwell and husband, Marvin of New Franklin; a sister, Shirley Peterson; three grandchildren, Brandy Lykins (Nate), Benjamin Ridgwell (Randi) and Nathan Ridgwell; four great-grandchildren, Libby Lykins, Harper Ridgwell, Vivian Ridgwell and Scarlett Ridgwell and by his faithful canine companion, Lucky.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Barnhill.

Services honoring Dennis' life will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Tim Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice Compassus or Bible Baptist Church.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.marklandyager.com

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 PM
Markland-Yager Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
06:00 PM
Markland-Yager Funeral Home
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
