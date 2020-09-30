Derrell Barnes

Derrell Dean Barnes left this world September 27, 2020 in Kirksville, Missouri at the age of 84 years after battling health issues the last two years. Derrell was born on July 4, 1936 at home near Greensburg, Missouri to Claude and Selma Faye Barnes. Derrell was the oldest of 11 children born to Claude and Faye. Derrell grew up with a strong work ethic on the farm, helped care for his younger siblings, attended Bible Grove grade school and graduated from Brashear High School. There was always laughter in the large Barnes family home and many nights were spent playing Pitch with family and friends around the kitchen table next to the wood stove.



After high school Derrell worked for Charles Glass on his farm and it was there he lost a finger. If you ever met Derrell you would have notice he was missing his ring finger on his right hand which he lost climbing down off a thrashing machine when his class ring got caught and cut off his finger. Derrell was never one to complain about his injuries or poor health in the last few years of his life.



Derrell served his country by joining the United States Army on July 13, 1960 and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas where he received a decoration for sharpshooting; he also served as a medic. He was honorably discharged on July 12, 1962 and served in the Reserves thru 1966. When Derrell returned home from his two years in the military, he married Mary Lee Cooper on August 12, 1962 in Kirksville, Missouri and went to work as a Glazier at Beards for 18 years. He then went to work at Aladdin Glass for Dr. Jim Gardner for 8 years and he finished the last 20 years with Northeast Missouri Community Action Agency where he retired in 2015. Once he retired, he worked at the Kirksville Daily Express part-time and he was still working part-time at Westlake ACE Hardware repairing windows and doors until he was 82 years old.



Derrell was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church in Greensburg and always participated in their Decoration Day [Memorial Services] by carrying the American Flag up until the last few years. He was a 63-year member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Missouri. He was a very giving man and during his life time Derrell donated over 22 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross and sometimes got called in the middle of the night to donate blood at the local hospital.



Derrell was always a farm boy at heart and still wore his overalls everywhere. His daughter would not allow the Grandkids to have him buried in his overalls despite their request. Dad was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with his son Greg, brothers-in-law Ernie Platz, Dean Cooper and Gene Cooper along with his nephews Ron and Gary Platz especially when they both attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Faye Barnes, and his wife, Mary Lee Barnes. Derrell was also preceded in death by his brothers Gerald, Larry, Richard and Claude, Jr. Barnes and one sister, Carol Purdin.



Derrell is survived by his daughter, Shari Lee Kroon and husband Cornelius of Manhattan, Montana and son Gregory Barnes and fiancé Terra Rouse of Kirksville, Missouri.



He is survived by eight grandchildren, Cory Montgomery, Tierney President, Spencer Barnes and wife, Kamerin, Angelica Kroon Barton and husband, Joe, Reynante Kroon, Ron Kroon, Taylor and Brandon Rouse. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Jackson Montgomery, Jersey Sullivan, Kendrick President, Abbie Barnes, Shylah President, Avery Belitz-Elgin, Jayson Barton and Jaydon Barton.



Derrell is survived by five siblings, Harold Barnes and wife Linda of Wright City, Missouri, Donna Patterson of Kirksville, Sandra Hoskins of Hurdland, Kay Cassidy of Kirksville and Ronnie Barnes and wife Janna of Kirksville.



He is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Shreve of Crown Point, Indiana, Betty Platz of Burlington, Iowa, Mary Cooper of Fort Madison, Iowa, Marilyn Cooper of Kirksville and Katheryn Haley of San Diego, California, along with numerous nieces and nephews across the U.S.



Visitation will be Thursday, October 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. with burial at the Slocum Cemetery near Greensburg, Missouri with military honors.



Pallbearers will be Cory and Jackson Montgomery, Spencer Barnes, Gary Platz, Brad Barnes, Roger Turner and Brandon Rouse.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Jim Gardner, Frank Eskra, Mike Baker, Kevin Holdren and Mike Broer.



If anyone would like to honor the memory of Derrell Barnes, they may make a contribution to either the Slocum Cemetery or Pleasant Ridge Christian Church and they may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store