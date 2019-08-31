Home

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO
View Map
Derrick Dawson Rice, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The son of Tara Rice, he was born August 6, 2019 in Kirksville, MO. Derrick enjoyed time with his mother and music by Train always calmed him. His favorite lullaby was You Are My Sunshine. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Tara; grandparents, Marshall and Tamara Fox of Kirksville, and Joseph Billington of Kirksville; great grandparents, Joe and Carol Billington of Kirksville and Martin Fox Sr. of Columbia, MO; one aunt, Tasia (Rice) Fox of Kirksville; and many close family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Tresa Fox, and great great grandmother, Thelma Leota Rice.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forrest Llewelyn Cemetery.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 31, 2019
