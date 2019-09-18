|
Dona J. Truitt
Dona J. Truitt age 91, of Bloomfield, IA formerly of Kirksville, MO, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Bloomfield Care Center in Bloomfield, IA.
The daughter of Allen and Freda (Young) White, Dona was born July 17, 1927 in Queen City, MO. On September 22, 1946 in Kirksville, MO she was united in marriage to Charles R. Truitt who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, one sister, Geneva White and one brother, Billy White
Dona is survived by one son, Gary Truitt of Kirkville, MO and one daughter, Marilyn Piper and husband, Bruce of Bloomfield, IA; four grandchildren, Katie (Brian) Ward, Laura (Ryan) Verkamp, Eric Piper and Betsy (Andrew) McMurray; eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Caroline Ward, Piper, Davis and Rhett Verkamp, Ben Piper and Harrison and Thomas McMurray and two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Coy and Annabelle White.
Dona was bornin Schuyler County, MO graduating from the Greentop High School as Valedictorian in the Class of 1944. After raising her children she continued her education. receiving a Bachelor's degree from Truman State University and a Specialist degree from the University of Missouri. She taught at Truman State University from 1967 to 1992. She was one of the faculty members who founded the Children's Literature Festival held annually at Truman State University.
Dona was a member of the Kirksville First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, served on the administrative board, and served in many other areas of the church. She was a member of Chapter CZ, P.E.O., Mother's Home Club, Wednesday Night Bridge Club, Sojourners Club, Delta Zeta Sorority, former member of Delta Kappa Gamma and was a supporter of the
Salvation Army.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 p.m.to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, with funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Beard officiating. Burial will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or the First United Methodist Church.
