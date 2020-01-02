Home

Dr. Donald Ames Obituary
Dr. Donald Lewis Ames, a noted Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon and

long time resident of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully at his home on

Sunday, December 22, 2019, after an extended illness. He was 83. Don

will be remembered for his passion for, and innovation in the field of

Sports Medicine, keen business acumen, and deep devotion to family.

Don was born on April 23,1936 in Kirksville, Missouri, the only child of

Lucille Marie and George Walter Ames. Marie was a teacher, Girl Scout

leader and advocate for educational advancement in the Kirksville area.

Don graduated from Kirksville High School in 1954, and Westminster

College in Fulton, MO, with an AB degree in 1958. He was an active

member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. During this time, Don was a busboy

at William Woods College food hall where he met Mary Rose Spicknall.

Mary Rose became Don's college sweetheart and the couple married in

1956. Mary Rose was the daughter of Fred and Maude Spicknall from

LaBelle, MO, and was a graduate of William Woods College.

While Don completed his medical degree at St. Louis University and

residency in orthopedic surgery at Tufts–New England Medical Center

Hospitals, with a fellowship in hand surgery at Boston City Hospital,

surgical anatomy at Harvard Medical School, and teaching fellow at Tufts

University School of Medicine, he and Mary Rose started a family of four

children. Upon completion of Don planned to pursue a career as a medical

professor at Harvard, but was drafted into the Medical Corps of the

United States Navy in Charleston, SC, as a Lieutenant Commander in 1968.

Don's expertise in and passion for surgery, especially orthopedics, was

ignited during this period of extended experience treating casualties

from the battlefields of Vietnam.

Following Don's Navel service, his newly honed skills in the operating

room changed his course. Seeing need and opportunity in Vero Beach, he

became the first board-certified Orthopedic surgeon there in1970. Don's

unrelenting drive for innovation led him to be among the first Florida

surgeons to perform arthroscopic surgery. Don was a leader in driving

the growth and development of this surgical innovation, often finding it

necessary to design his own instruments and surgical tools to make it

possible.

Don's medical career continued to develop as he focused his efforts and

passion in the growing field of Sports Medicine. He was the consulting

physician for the Los Angles Dodgers during spring training in Vero and

for the Vero Beach Dodgers minor league team from the early 1970's until

they left Vero Beach in 2008. He was also the New Orleans Saints

football team's doctor while they were in practice camp in Vero Beach.

The love of Sports Medicine extended to the Vero Beach High School,

Fighting Indians football team, where Don volunteered as the team's

doctor for 25 years. He was fondly referred to as "Saw Bones" by the

team and staff.

Medical accomplishments were many, and included induction into the

American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine in 1977, Board of

Directors, Chairman of Credentials Committee, and Finance Committee for

the Indian River Memorial Hospital. He was also President of the Indian

River County Medical Society. Don was an activist for National Health

Care Reform and the Medical Action Political Committee.

Don spread his energy beyond medicine to business endeavors in Vero

Beach. He was the founder and managing partner of the Indian River

Medical Center, and served on the board of directors for both the Sun

Bank and Marine Bank. He also was an Indian River citrus owner and

developer.

Leisure time was very important to Don and was often spent with family

and friends, fishing and cruising on his boat, leading trips in his

motor home, on the golf course or hunting in Missouri. Traveling to

visit family and friends was certainly always a priority. Don's special

fondness for the waters of Vero's Indian River will be long remembered

as the place he spent most of his time when not at work.

After the passing of Mary Rose, Don spent time with his children and

grandchildren. He then met and married Sandra K. Tate. They spent their

time between homes in Vero Beach and The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Don is predeceased by his first wife, Mary Rose Ames, in 1996. He is

survived by his second wife, Sandra Tate Ames, and his children

Douglas Ames, Cynthia Mapel (JT), Phillip Ames (Cathy), Pamela

Chiperfield (Rob); and grandchildren Winifred, Holt and Eddie Mapel;

Lauren, Sophia and Charlie Ames; Robbie, Tyler and Claire Chiperfield.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration

of life to follow in the spring.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Don's name, kindly consider

donations to the Riverside Theater or The Indian River Education

Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 2, 2020
