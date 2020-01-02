|
Dr. Donald Lewis Ames, a noted Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon and
long time resident of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully at his home on
Sunday, December 22, 2019, after an extended illness. He was 83. Don
will be remembered for his passion for, and innovation in the field of
Sports Medicine, keen business acumen, and deep devotion to family.
Don was born on April 23,1936 in Kirksville, Missouri, the only child of
Lucille Marie and George Walter Ames. Marie was a teacher, Girl Scout
leader and advocate for educational advancement in the Kirksville area.
Don graduated from Kirksville High School in 1954, and Westminster
College in Fulton, MO, with an AB degree in 1958. He was an active
member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. During this time, Don was a busboy
at William Woods College food hall where he met Mary Rose Spicknall.
Mary Rose became Don's college sweetheart and the couple married in
1956. Mary Rose was the daughter of Fred and Maude Spicknall from
LaBelle, MO, and was a graduate of William Woods College.
While Don completed his medical degree at St. Louis University and
residency in orthopedic surgery at Tufts–New England Medical Center
Hospitals, with a fellowship in hand surgery at Boston City Hospital,
surgical anatomy at Harvard Medical School, and teaching fellow at Tufts
University School of Medicine, he and Mary Rose started a family of four
children. Upon completion of Don planned to pursue a career as a medical
professor at Harvard, but was drafted into the Medical Corps of the
United States Navy in Charleston, SC, as a Lieutenant Commander in 1968.
Don's expertise in and passion for surgery, especially orthopedics, was
ignited during this period of extended experience treating casualties
from the battlefields of Vietnam.
Following Don's Navel service, his newly honed skills in the operating
room changed his course. Seeing need and opportunity in Vero Beach, he
became the first board-certified Orthopedic surgeon there in1970. Don's
unrelenting drive for innovation led him to be among the first Florida
surgeons to perform arthroscopic surgery. Don was a leader in driving
the growth and development of this surgical innovation, often finding it
necessary to design his own instruments and surgical tools to make it
possible.
Don's medical career continued to develop as he focused his efforts and
passion in the growing field of Sports Medicine. He was the consulting
physician for the Los Angles Dodgers during spring training in Vero and
for the Vero Beach Dodgers minor league team from the early 1970's until
they left Vero Beach in 2008. He was also the New Orleans Saints
football team's doctor while they were in practice camp in Vero Beach.
The love of Sports Medicine extended to the Vero Beach High School,
Fighting Indians football team, where Don volunteered as the team's
doctor for 25 years. He was fondly referred to as "Saw Bones" by the
team and staff.
Medical accomplishments were many, and included induction into the
American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine in 1977, Board of
Directors, Chairman of Credentials Committee, and Finance Committee for
the Indian River Memorial Hospital. He was also President of the Indian
River County Medical Society. Don was an activist for National Health
Care Reform and the Medical Action Political Committee.
Don spread his energy beyond medicine to business endeavors in Vero
Beach. He was the founder and managing partner of the Indian River
Medical Center, and served on the board of directors for both the Sun
Bank and Marine Bank. He also was an Indian River citrus owner and
developer.
Leisure time was very important to Don and was often spent with family
and friends, fishing and cruising on his boat, leading trips in his
motor home, on the golf course or hunting in Missouri. Traveling to
visit family and friends was certainly always a priority. Don's special
fondness for the waters of Vero's Indian River will be long remembered
as the place he spent most of his time when not at work.
After the passing of Mary Rose, Don spent time with his children and
grandchildren. He then met and married Sandra K. Tate. They spent their
time between homes in Vero Beach and The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
Don is predeceased by his first wife, Mary Rose Ames, in 1996. He is
survived by his second wife, Sandra Tate Ames, and his children
Douglas Ames, Cynthia Mapel (JT), Phillip Ames (Cathy), Pamela
Chiperfield (Rob); and grandchildren Winifred, Holt and Eddie Mapel;
Lauren, Sophia and Charlie Ames; Robbie, Tyler and Claire Chiperfield.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration
of life to follow in the spring.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Don's name, kindly consider
donations to the Riverside Theater or The Indian River Education
Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
