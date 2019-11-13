|
Donald "Don" Eugene Deiters, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Born November 14, 1941 in Ottumwa, Iowa, Don was the son of the late Edward Anthony and Fern Evelyn (Jones) Deiters. On June 1, 1963 in Ottumwa, Don was united in marriage to Willa Kathryn Houston.
Don is survived by his wife Willa of fifty-six years; one son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" and Heidi Deiters of Mystic, IA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and John Shaw of Pella, IA, and Joanne and Chris Collett of Ottumwa, IA; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Ann and Otto Ammenhauser and Barbara Payne all of Ottumwa, IA; as well as eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Don was a graduate from Walsh Catholic High School in Ottumwa with the Class of 1959. He served his country proudly with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, Don returned to the Ottumwa area and was employed at John Deere and farmed for 30 years. After retiring from John Deere in 1996, he and Willa then moved to the Lake of the Ozarks for 3 years and spent the past 18 years in the Green Top/Kirksville area.
Don will forever be remembered for being devoted to his family whether it be coaching Little League baseball, being a 4-H leader or spending time on the golf course with family and friends. He and Willa were active members of the American Legion, Young at Heart, Mary Immaculate Church and Kirksville Country Club and enjoyed their Friday nights couples golf. Don had a passion for the outdoors and keeping any land that God blessed him with beautiful and bountiful. You could find him most days outside working in his yard or spending quiet time with Lord on his porch but always willing to visit with anyone who cared to visit.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville, with Monsignor David Cox presiding. Family will be receiving friends for one hour before Mass. Interment with military honors will take place at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri, at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, with his 4 grandsons; Casey Ballard, Justin Ballard, John Shaw and Tyler Deiters serving as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and may be left at the church or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 13, 2019