Donald E. Noble, 84, passed away September 6, 2019 at Lenoir Woods Skilled Care in Columbia, Missouri under the care of Compassus Hospice and his devoted wife Eleanor.
Don was born August 11, 1935 in Kirksville, Missouri, the eldest son of Charles and Eunice (Easley) Noble. He is survived by one sister, Ann Sue (Dr. William) Graham of Rushville, IN, one brother, Stephen E. (Amy) Noble of Jefferson City, MO, one sister-in-law, Sonya (Barkley) Dove, Novinger, MO, and several nieces and nephews. He was a man who loved deeply and generously. He loved people - his family and many friends, he loved God and His Word, he loved the land and he loved Kirksville, which was his home for his entire life with a few brief exceptions.
On May 30, 1956, Don married Eleanor (Barkley) Noble to whom he was married for 63 years. They were blessed with three sons who were always his joy and delight. David (Diane) of Belton, Missouri, children Jeff (Jori) and Matt (Race, great-grandchildren: CJ, Daniel, Lucas), Jim (Kathy) of Columbia, Missouri, children Peter, Timothy, Andrew and Anna, and Jon (Jill) of St. Paul, Minnesota, children Wesley, Brooke, Austin and Jonathan. Don was a man who served his family and was faithfully devoted to them.
Don's school years were highlighted by success in basketball due to his height, starting in Jr. High and continuing through his years at Kirksville High School where he graduated in 1953. He graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (Truman) in 1957 with a BS in Education, majoring in Social Studies and Speech, but often joked that he really majored in Baptist Student Union! Don was an avid reader and lifelong learner who was always interested and curious. He amassed an extensive library that focused primarily on theology, history and horticulture.
At age 17 Don became a believer in Jesus Christ and his passion to grow in his faith was ignited. His understanding of the Bible and life in Christ was further shaped by The Navigators in the early 1970's when he and Eleanor were introduced to a community Bible study which ultimately helped to inform his life and purpose. In 1975 he became a bi-vocational pastor at Woodville Baptist Church, in 1978 he helped found Grace Community Bible Church in Kirksville, and then served for 22 years as the pastor at Pure Air Baptist Church. After retiring as a pastor he continued to lead adult Sunday School at First Baptist Church and disciple many men through Bible studies. He invested his life in the lives of others and made a lasting impact in the community.
Don developed his love for the outdoors, rural life and the land during his youth as he spent much time with his widowed grandmother, Phoebe Easley, on her farm near Gibbs, MO. It is here that his lifelong interest in poultry began - he even raised bantams in the Noble's backyard in town! He continued to raise chickens, Shetland ponies, apples and many other things throughout his life. He is well remembered for establishing "Noble's Berry Farm" in 1973, where he raised 5-7 acres of u-pick strawberries along with some sweet corn, raspberries and pumpkins. He took great pleasure in working the land and growing things, but found the greatest joy in interacting with the people who came to the farm and shared generously with many. It seems as though he never really met a stranger.
Don began his teaching career at Ophelia Parrish Jr. High, then after earning his Masters degree in Guidance Counseling in 1960 he served there for 20 years as a Jr High School counselor. He then worked at the Kirksville Area Vo-Tech School. In 1986 he became an elementary school counselor at Schuyler County and ended his career working at NEMO Caring Communities where his focus became organizing monthly church leadership workshops. He had a real heart to serve communities by counseling those in need and encouraging and inspiring pastors.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church, Kirksville, MO with the family receiving friends after the service in the FBC Welcome area. He will be buried in a private family ceremony at the Highland Park Cemetery, Kirksville, Missouri.
Services are under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Donald Noble may be made to either: Lifeline Pregnancy Help Clinic, 151 N New St, Kirksville, MO 63501 or Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 10, 2019