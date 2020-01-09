|
Donald Eugene Riley, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 11, 1938 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of the late William B. and Twyla (Mosher) Riley. On October 27, 1957 in Kirksville, Missouri, Donald was united in marriage to Carolyn Fortney.
Donald is survived by his wife Carolyn of sixty-two years; three daughters, Shelley (Larry) Lovingier of LaPlata, MO, Sheryl (Keith) Louder of Mexico, MO, and Shari (Greg) Beikmann of Overland Park, KS; one sister, Nancy Summers of Greentop, MO; four grandchildren, Kyle (Danielle) Louder and baby Louder due in February, Kelsey Louder and fiancée Mark Kirchoff, Allison (Lucas) Davis, and Michael (Kelli) Easley; three step-grandchildren, Rachel (Nate) O'Brien, Nicholas (Brittany) Lovingier, and Brandon (Becca) Lovingier; five step-great grandchildren, Raegan, Corbin and Kaelyn O'Brien, Russell Lovingier, and Owen Lovingier; brother-in-law, Leon Fortney of Paola, KS; sister-in-law, Jan Riley of Greentop, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, William Fortney and Dorothy Fortney; one son-in-law, Eric Reese; his brother, Bernard Riley; his sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Ellis Newcomer; brother-in-law, Bob Summers, and sister-in-law, Sharon Austin.
Donald graduated from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1956. He operated a dairy farm for forty-years and raised beef cattle for ten years, as well as row cropping until he retired. After retiring, he and Carolyn was employed six years for Western's Smoke House where they delivered and worked in catering.
Donald was baptized at the age of 12 in Illinois. He was an active member of Hamilton Street Baptist Church serving in various capacities until his health failed. Donald was a man of faith and loved reading his Bible. He also enjoyed reading Western Novels, Cardinal baseball and helping others. He took many of his friends to Dr's appointments and visited many in the nursing homes. Donald also helped mowing yards and doing other chores. Donald loved his family and was so proud of their accomplishments. He was a great example to his family for being a devoted Christian Man.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville, with Pastor Stephen Nelson and Garrett Trunk officiating. Music selections will be provided by Melvin Bissey. Interment will follow the service at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Summers, Randy Newcomer, Richard Western, Doug Athon, Dana Brown, and Will Reger. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Shumaker, Sam Western, Steve Western, Leon Hutcheson, Billy Ertel, Craig Kilmer, and Neil Elliott.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Donald Riley may be made to the Hamilton Street Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 9, 2020