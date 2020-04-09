|
|
Donald Wayne Sherer, 71, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice.
Born September 3, 1948 in Burlington, Iowa, Donald was the son of the late Lyle Wayne and Ione Louise (Finke) Sherer. On July 5, 1975 in Kirksville, Missouri, Donald was united in marriage to Rebecca Caroline McEuen who preceded him in death on July 10, 2001. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Connie Chance.
Donald is survived by two sons, Richard Lyle Sherer of Kirksville, MO and Andrew William Sherer of Portland, OR; one daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Brian Benter of Columbia, MO; one sister, Bonnie McNutt of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren, Hayden, Hank, and Hogan Benter, and his mother-in-law, Betty McEuen of Summerfield, FL.
Donald was a graduate from Burlington High School in Burlington, Iowa and received a BA degree in Science Physical Education at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri, where he was active in the wrestling program and with Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. Donald was employed as a manager for Hollister, Inc. for twenty-seven years and was last employed seventeen years for Wal-Mart.
Donald enjoyed coaching, baseball, following Cardinal baseball, wrestling, and boating at Thousand Hills Lake. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed their family vacations.
Donald was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kirksville.
Donald has been cremated and no service will be held at this time. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2020