|
|
Donna Jean (Johnson) Rhoads, 85, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
Donna Jean was born on August 8, 1934 in Green City, MO. She was the beloved daughter of Raymond and Irene Johnson and the "Big Sis" to four other "Johnson Girls" and one precious little brother. On December 25, 1954, Donna Jean married Harold Eugene Rhoads and to this union two children were born; Debra Jean Ames of Cantril, IA and Melvin "Leon" Rhoads (Kathy) of Hugoton, KS.
Donna Jean worked at their Green City Fertilizer Plant and later worked at the Laughlin Hospital, Regional Center, and Pamida.
She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Green City and had served as a Sunday school teacher. She loved sharing the love of Jesus no matter where she was!
Donna Jean was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Raymond Leon on March 2, 1953; and sisters, Ramah Colleen on June 14, 1994 and Sherry Cleon on December 3, 2004.
Donna Jean is survived by her children, Debra and Leon; Grandchildren, Nicole (Beau) Smith, Erica (Wimpy) Pilcher, and Nathan (Tabatha) Ames; Great Grandchildren, Bruce Claman, Phoenix, Naevia, and Amaziah Smith, and Lucius Ames; sisters, Vonda Geosling of Green City and Sandra Johnson of Harrison, AR; a special niece, Kenda Roberts of Kirksville, MO; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Donna Jean will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, East of Green City. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Green City Assembly of God Church.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 2, 2020