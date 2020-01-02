|
Doris C. Mulford
Doris C. Mulford, 86 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Northeast regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Arkes and Grace (Harris) Munn, she was born in Adair County, Mo on January 9, 1933.
On October 31, 1949 she married Orval L. Parks who preceded her in death in 1979. She later married Don Mulford who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, John Calvin Munn.
Doris is survived by her children, Darreld and Roxie Parks and Cheryl and Robert Nickell of Kirksville; one sister, Corene Lumsden of Kirksville; one brother, Emery and Lurla Munn of Kirksville; two sisters-in-law, Lorene Thacker of Sylmer, CA and Donna and Jerry Barton of Clarence, MO; three granddaughters, Tracy Hunter, Kelli Durbin, and Laura Morrow; one grandson, Clint Parks; eleven great grandchildren, Ryan Casady, Seth Durbin, Sydney Durbin, Caleb Brown, Emily Brown, Joshua Brown, CJ Parks, Chase Morrow, Jersey Sullivan, Jackson Montgomery all of Kirksville and Kiley Buie of out if state and 3 great great grandchildren, Briley, Karter and Jaxon Casady.
Doris worked several years at Hollisters, Century Steps and later at Kirksville Super 8 Motel as front desk clerk until retiring in 1997.
She greatly enjoyed all of her grandchildren very much. She was a member of Hamilton Street Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Prough Cemetery with Rich Morrow officiating.
Memorials in memory of Doris are suggested to the Prough Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 2, 2020