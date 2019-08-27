|
Doris Lorraine (Wakely) Chamberlain, 82, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
The daughter of the late Wesley and Mary (Beardslee) Wakely, she was born August 29, 1936 in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania. On May 26, 1956 in East Smithfield, Doris was united in marriage to Lynn Rolfe Chamberlain who preceded her in death in 2016. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma (Wakely) Robbins and Alice (Wakely) Carlton,; one brother Dale Wakely and two brothers-in-law Zane Chamberlain and Robert Robbins.
Doris is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Neal Rolfe and Nancy Chamberlain of Kirksville, MO, and Mark Richard and Kim Chamberlain of Huron, S.D.; one sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Ron Dunbar of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother-in-law, Gary Carlton of FL; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Chamberlain of East Smithfield, PA and Sharon Wakely of Athen, PA; as well as five grandchildren.
Doris has been cremated and no service will be held.
Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 27, 2019