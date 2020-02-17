|
|
|
Doris M. Noah, age 81 of Bucklin, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Bucklin Christian Church with burial in the Wyandotte Cemetery in rural Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Monday, February 17 at the church in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch in Kahoka, MO and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 17, 2020