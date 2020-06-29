Dorothea Stilwell

Dorothea Marie Griffith Stilwell, 88, of Madison, Alabama, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 25, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1931, at the U.S. Naval Base in Port au Prince, Haiti, to the late Earl and Vea Griffith. Dorothea was married to Dr. Kenneth James Stilwell, who departed this world to meet Jesus in 2002.



For many years Dorothea lived in Kirksville, Missouri, where she raised her family. In 2007, she sold the family home and moved to Harvest, Alabama. Dorothea received her Bachelor of Arts degree in music education from Northeast Missouri State College (now Truman State University) in 1970. She was a founding member of Grace Community Bible Church in Kirksville, where she served as the librarian and greatly expanded the library's collections. More recently, Dorothea was a member of the Wall Highway Baptist Church in Madison, Alabama. Over the years she was active in many Christian organizations, including the Gideons International Auxiliary and she served as the director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Adair County.



She is survived by her loving family: son, Keith Stilwell and his wife, Deborah (Harvest, AL); daughter, Kathleen Speegle and her husband, Paul (Bay Minette, AL); daughter, Kristine Stilwell (Flowery Branch, GA); granddaughters, Jennifer Stilwell and Jessica Stilwell; grandsons, Anthony Carter, Ethan Tate, and Austin Tate; and several great grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



A graveside funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 30, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, AL. Interment will immediately follow. Berryhill Funeral Home Huntsville, AL, assisted the family with the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth Stilwell Mathematics Scholarship at Truman State University or the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store