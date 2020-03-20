|
Dorothy Ann Rogerson
Dorothy Ann Rogerson, age 90, of Kirksville Missouri, formerly of LaPlata passed away Wednesday evening March 18, in the Pines Adult Care Center, Kirksville, Missouri.
Dorothy was born on March 29, 1929 in Knox County Missouri, the daughter of Norbet and Alice (Karhoss) Kurth. On July 15,1962 she married F.W. "Rod" Rogerson, who preceded her in death in 1992.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Anna Marie Gibbons, one brother Jerome Kurth, and one sister-in-law, Ruth Kurth.
She is survived by one brother, Tom Kurth, several nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Dorothy attended St. Joseph Catholic school in Edina Missouri. She was employed as a bookeeper for Cornelius Implement Company in Edina for several years. In 1962 she and Rod purchased the True Value Hardware store in LaPlata which they operated until 1980. After retirement the couple moved to Kirksville in 1985. Dorothy and Rod loved to travel and enjoyed golfing at the Country Club. Dorothy was an avid golfer and a member of the Kirksville Country Club. She was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Dorothy also enjoyed playing cards, working in her yard and socializing with neighbors and friends.
Dorothy will be interred in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina, MO and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 20, 2020