Dortha Jean (Miller) Sawyer, 95, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, MO.
Born October 12, 1924 in Green City, Missouri, Dortha was the daughter of Carroll Leon and Ruby Lea (Churchill) Miller.
Dortha is survived by two sisters, Frances Francis of Liberty, MO, and Eleanor "K" Campagna of Addison, IL; three grandchildren, Stachia (Snyder) Vorhees and husband Frank of LaPlata, MO, Edward Snyder and wife Jenette of Killeen, TX, and Joseph Snyder and wife Tammy of Killeen, TX, as well as many great and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Gene Snyder, one brother, Charles Miller, and three sisters, Doris (Miller) Smith, Rae (Miller) Sorensen, and Marilea Alice (Miller) Tharp.
Dortha was a graduate from Green City High School. She was employed for Hollister Inc. for many years until retiring. She then worked several years as a cashier for Village 76. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and crafting. Dortha loved visiting with family and friends, eating out, and dancing at the Moose and VFW. Dortha also enjoyed volunteering for RSVP, for Bloodmobile drives, and was an election judge.
Dortha has been interred at the Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kirksville Moose Lodge and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 8, 2020